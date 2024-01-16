2x points for loyalty members
Sicily Pizza and Pasta- Fry Rd
Featured Items
- Build Your Own Pizza
Build your own pizza with the toppings you wish to add. Topping prices are: Whole Pizza Toppings: Small: $1.5, Medium: $2.5, Large: $3.5, X-Large: $4.5 Half Pizza Toppings: Small: $1, Medium: $1.5, Large: $2, X-large: $2.5$9.00
- Half & Half Combination Specialty Pizza
Choose your half and half of any Specialties Pizzas. Each half costs half of the full specialty pizza. You will be able to remove toppings from each half upon choosing your specialty pizza.$0
Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
- Cheese Pizza
Contains wheat and milk. Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$10.00
- Veggie Amore Pizza
Contains tomato sauce, onions, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.$14.00
- American Pizza
Contains tomato sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, Italian sausage, and extra mozzarella cheese$14.00
- Hawaiian Pizza
Contains tomato sauce, Canadian bacon, ham, pineapple, and extra mozzarella cheese$14.00
- Meat Amore Pizza
Contains tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, ham & Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese$15.00
- Deluxe Pizza
Contains tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef. Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, and mozzarella cheese$15.00
- Super Deluxe Pizza
Contains tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef. Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, and mozzarella cheese$16.00
- Margherita Pizza
Contains wheat and milk. Virgin olive oil, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil. Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and spices$12.00
- Spinach & Garlic Pizza
Contains wheat. Virgin olive oil, spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, feta, and mozzarella cheese$13.00
- Chicken Pesto Pizza
Famous Sicilian green pesto sauce, chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, & Parmesan cheese$13.00
- BBQ Chicken Pizza
Contains BBQ sauce, chicken, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese$14.00
- Spin Chick Alfredo Pizza
Homemade cream sauce, chicken, mushrooms, spinach, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.$14.00
- Mediterranean Pizza
Virgin olive oil, gyro meat, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese$16.00
- Greek Pizza
Virgin olive oil, beef, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, black & green olives, artichoke, feta, and mozzarella cheese$16.00
Build Your Own
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
Pizza SPECIALS
$8 LUNCH SPECIALS!
From 11am to 3pm
- Chicken Alfredo + Garlic Bread + Drink
One chicken alfredo, one garlic bread, one cookie & a choice of 12 OZ can drink. Lunch special hours: 11am to 2pm$8.00
- Small Pizza 2 Topping + Drink
A 2-topping pizza (small - 10") & a choice of 12 OZ can drink. Lunch special hours: 11am to 3pm$8.00
- Regular Salad (Greek or Caesar) + Drink
One regular size Greek or Caesar Salad & a choice of 12 OZ can drink. Lunch special hours: 11am to 3pm$8.00
- 6" Philly (Chicken or Beef) + Chips + Drink
One 6" chicken or beef Philly sub, one chips & a choice of 12 OZ can drink. Lunch special hours: 11am to 3pm$8.00
- Gyro Pita + Chips + Drink
One Gyro pita, one chips & a choice of 12 OZ can drink. Lunch special hours: 11am to 3pm$8.00
- Beef Lasagna + Garlic Bread + Drink
One beef lasagna, one garlic bread & a choice of 12 OZ can drink. Lunch special hours: 11am to 3pm$8.00
Calzones & Pizza Rolls
Calzones: Small, Medium, Large
Wings & Appetizers
Appetizers
- French Fries
8 OZ OF CRISPY CRINCLED FRIES SERVED WITH KETCHUP.$3.99
- Pizza Roll
12" long, 1 topping of your choice$3.99
- Fried Mushrooms
12 pcs,served with ranch$7.99
- Chicken Fingers
3 pcs, served with honey mustard$7.99
- Breadsticks
12 pcs, served with marinara sauce$4.99
- Cheesy Breadsticks$7.99
- Buffalo Shrimp
7 oz, Fried, spicy served with ranch$7.99
- Fried Cheese Sticks
6 pcs, Served with marinara sauce$6.99
- Fried Shrimp
6 pcs$8.99
- Stuffed Jalapeños
6 pcs$6.99
- Combo Appetizer
5 wings, 5 cheese sticks & fried mushrooms$15.99
Jumbo Wings
Pastas
- Spaghetti & Meatballs Pasta
Spaghetti topped with tomato sauce, meatballs & melted mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Beef Ravioli & Meatballs Pasta
Ravioli topped with tomato sauce, meatballs & melted mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Cheese Ravioli Pasta
Ravioli topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese$10.99
- Spinach Ravioli Pasta
Spinach ravioli topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Beef Lasagna Pasta
Layers of pasta, beef & three cheeses, topped with tomato sauce$10.99
- Cheese Manicotti Pasta
Two rolls of pasta, filled with mixed of cheeses, topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese$10.99
- Cheese Tortellini Pasta
Tricolor cheese tortellini topped with marinara sauce$11.99
- Penne Meatballs Pasta
Penne pasta with homemade marinara sauce & meatballs. Topped with Parmesan cheese$11.99
- Chicken Pomodoro Pasta
Chicken breast sautéed with fresh diced tomato & fresh basil with garlic and olive oil, sauce toasted with angel hair pasta$11.99
- Chicken Puttanesca Pasta
Chicken breast sautéed with fresh diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, black olives, fresh garlic, toasted in marinara sauce & penne pasta$14.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccine in our homemade cream sauce$11.99
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken breast & mushrooms$13.99
- Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo with shrimp$14.99
- Penne Alfredo Pasta
With chicken, broccoli, fresh tomatoes in Alfredo sauce$13.99
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Chicken breast topped with onions, mushrooms & cheese with spaghetti$13.99
- Eggplant Parmesan Pasta
Eggplant topped with cheese with spaghetti$12.99
- Pasta Trays Small
Serves 10. Your choice of any pasta from menu, served with garlic bread$59.99
- Pasta Trays Large
Serves 20. Your choice of any pasta from menu, served with garlic bread$129.99
Gyros / Pitas
Available Sizes: Small & Large
- Gyro Pita
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber sauce & sauce$8.99
- Trio Pita
Mayo, turkey, ham, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & sauce$8.99
- Turkey pita
Turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes & honey mustard$8.99
- Chicken Caesar Pita
Chicken breast topped with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing$8.99
- Chicken Pesto Pita
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pesto sauce$8.99
- Chicken Greek Pita
Tender strips of chicken, feta cheese, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Greek dressing$8.99
Folded Pita Trays
Subs
Available Sizes: 6" & 12"
- Ham & Cheese Sub
Mayo, ham, melted mozzarella, & sauce$6.99
- Ham & Roast Beef Sub
Mayo, ham, roast beef, melted mozzarella, mushrooms, onions & sauce$6.99
- Ham & Salami Sub
Mayo, ham, salami, melted mozzarella & sauce on fresh French bread, baked to perfection.$6.99
- Beef Philly Sub
Mayo, beef, bell peppers, onions, melted mozzarella & sauce$6.99
- Italian Sub
Ham, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & sauce$6.99
- Turkey Sub
Mayo, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, melted mozzarella & sauce$6.99
- Chicken Sub
Mayo, mustard, chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & sauce$6.99
- Meatball Sub
Pizza sauce, meatballs & melted mozzarella$6.99
- Pepperoni Sub
Pizza sauce, pepperoni & melted mozzarella$6.99
Sub Trays
Muffalettas
- Half Pizza Burger Muffuletta
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, beef, sausage, pepperoni & melted mozzarella$9.99
- Half Sicily's Special Muffuletta
Ham, salami, melted mozzarella, choice of mayo or olive spread. Lettuce, tomato, onion$9.99
- Full Pizza Burger Muffuletta
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, beef, sausage, pepperoni & melted mozzarella$15.99
- Full Sicily's Special Muffuletta
Ham, salami, melted mozzarella, choice of mayo or olive spread. Lettuce, tomato, onion$15.99
Salads
Side Salads
- Side Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & carrots$4.99
- Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons & Parmesan cheese$5.99
- Side Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, bell peppers, black olives & cheese$6.99
- Side Turkey Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black olives, cheese, turkey breast & mushrooms$6.99
- Side Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black olives, cheese, ham, Canadian bacon & chopped pepperoni$6.99
- Side Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black olives, cheese & chicken breast$6.99
- Side Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black olives, green olives, feta cheese & pepperoncini$6.99
Large Salads
- Regular Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & carrots$8.99
- Regular Caesar Salad
Crispy Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons & Parmesan cheese$8.99
- Regular Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, bell peppers, black olives & cheese$9.99
- Regular Turkey Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black olives, cheese, turkey breast & mushrooms$10.99
- Regular Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black olives, cheese, ham, Canadian bacon & chopped pepperoni$10.99
- Regular Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black olives, cheese & chicken breast$10.99
- Regular Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black olives, green olives, feta cheese & pepperoncini$10.99
Combos
Available: All Day
- Two 12" Subs, 2 Chips & 2 Drinks
2 of 12" bubs of your choice, 2 chips & 2 of 12OZ can drink of your choice.$17.99
- Large 2 Topping Pizzas, 6 Jumbo Wings & 2 Liter
One large pizza with your choice of 2 toppings, 6 Jumbo Wings and your choice of a 2 liter bottle drink.$24.99
- Six Wings & Two Pizza Rolls
6 Wings, 2 pizza rolls with your choice of 2 toppings per pizza roll.$16.99
- Pasta for 4 & 4 Garlic Breads
Your choice of one pasta for 4 people, and 4 garlic bread.$29.99
- X-Large 2 Topping Pizza & 2-Liter
One Extra Large with 2 toppings of your choice, one 2 liter bottle drink of your choice.$17.99
- 2 Med 2 Toppings Pizzas
2 medium pizzas with your choice of 2 toppings.$19.99
- 2 Large 2 Toppings Pizzas
2 large pizzas with your choice of 2 toppings.$23.99
- 2 X-Large 2 Toppings Pizzas
2 extra large pizzas with your choice of 2 toppings.$32.99
- Large 2 Toppings & 8 Wings$19.99
Drinks
12 Oz Cans Drinks
- Pepsi - 12 Oz Can
12 ounce can of Pepsi$1.99
- Diet Pepsi - 12 Oz Can
12 ounce can of Diet Pepsi$1.99
- Coke - 12 Oz Can
12 ounce can of Coke$1.99OUT OF STOCK
- Diet Coke - 12 Oz Can
12 ounce can of Diet Coke$1.99
- Dr Pepper - 12 Oz Can
12 ounce can of Dr. Pepper$1.99
- Diet Dr Pepper - 12 Oz Can
12 ounce can of Diet Dr. Pepper$1.99OUT OF STOCK
- 7up or Sprite - 12 Oz Can
12 ounce can of 7up or Sprite$1.99
- Root Beer - 12 Oz Can
12 ounce can of Root Beer$1.99
- Brisk Iced Tea - 12 Oz Can
12 ounce can of Brisk Iced Tea$1.99
- Sunkist Orange - 12 Oz Can
12 ounce can of Sunkist Orange$1.99
- Water
Bottle$1.99
2 - Liter Bottles
- 2 Ltr Bottle Pepsi
2 Liter Bottle Pepsi$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- 2 Ltr Bottle Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Bottle Diet Pepsi$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- 2 Ltr Bottle Coke
2 Liter Bottle Coke$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- 2 Ltr Bottle Diet Coke
2 Liter Bottle Diet Coke$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- 2 Ltr Bottle Dr Pepper
2 Liter Bottle Dr Pepper$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- 2 Ltr Bottle Diet Dr Pepper
2 Liter Bottle Diet Dr Pepper$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- 2 Ltr Bottle Sprite
2 Liter Bottle 7up$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- 2 Ltr Bottle Root Beer
2 Liter Bottle Root Beer$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- 2 Ltr Bottle Iced Tea
2 Liter Bottle Iced Tea$3.25
- 2 Ltr Bottle Orange
2 Liter Bottle Orange$3.25OUT OF STOCK
Desserts
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
One Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
- Apple Pie
One Apple Pie$4.99
- Cheesecake
One Cheesecake$5.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake
One Strawberry Cheesecake$6.99
- Cherry Cheesecake
One Cherry Cheesecake$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Turtle Cheesecake
One Turtle Cheesecake$7.99
- Tiramisu
One Tiramisu$7.99
- Italian Cream Cake
One Italian Cream Cake$7.99
Trays
Small Trays (Serves 10)
- Pita Trays Small
Serves 10. Your choice of any pita from menu, served with chips$59.99
- Sub Tray Small (Serves 10)
Your choice of any sub from menu, served with chips$59.99
- Wings Trays small
Your selection of flavored wings, served with celery sticks, ranch or bleu cheese$59.99
- Appetizer Trays small
Combination of wings, cheese sticks, fried mushrooms and stuff jalapeños, served with carrot sticks, celery sticks, ranch, blue cheese and marinara sauce$59.99
- Salad Trays Small
Serves 10. Your choice of any salad from menu, served with garlic bread$29.99
- Dessert Tray small
Selection of mini cheesecakes and cookies$39.99
- Pasta Trays Small
Serves 10. Your choice of any pasta from menu, served with garlic bread$59.99
Large Trays (Serves 20)
- Pita Trays Large
Serves 20. Your choice of any pita from menu, served with chips$119.99
- Large (Serves 20) Sub Trays
Your choice of any sub from menu, served with chips$119.99
- Large Wings Trays
Your selection of flavored wings, served with celery sticks, ranch or bleu cheese$119.99
- Large Appetizer Trays
Combination of wings, cheese sticks, fried mushrooms and stuff jalapeños, served with carrot sticks, celery sticks, ranch, blue cheese and marinara sauce$119.99
- Salad Trays Large
Serves 20. Your choice of any salad from menu, served with garlic bread$39.99
- Large Dessert Trays
Selection of mini cheesecakes and cookies$79.99
- Pasta Trays Large
Serves 20. Your choice of any pasta from menu, served with garlic bread$129.99
Family (Serves 4)
Eggplant Parmesan Pasta
Eggplant topped with cheese with spaghetti